Azerbaijan's Baku oil refinery catches fire (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The fire that broke out at the oil refinery located in the Nizami district of Baku has been completely eliminated by the Emergency Situations Ministry, which prevented it from spreading to a large area, a source in the ministry told Trend.

Meanwhile, police officers were summoned to the scene. The territory was taken under protection and all necessary security measures were taken.

In addition, three ambulance crews were involved in the incident.

10:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The hotline “112” of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire at an oil refinery located in Nizami district of Baku, and the forces of the State Fire Service of the Ministry were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident, a source in the ministry told Trend.

Firefighting measures are currently being continued.

"Additional information will be provided," the source said.

At the same time, police officers were attracted to the site of the incident. All necessary security measures are taken for the protection of the territory.

In addition, three ambulance crews were involved in the incident.