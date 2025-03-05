Kazakhstan opens skies to global low-cost airlines in 2025

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. The international low-cost carriers SpiceJet, Eastar Jet, T'way Air, and ThayAirAsia will start operating in the Kazakhstan market in 2025, said Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev during the 2024 year-end summary meeting, Trend reports.

"16 new destinations are planned to be opened, including Rome, Munich, Budapest, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Busan. Budget routes for passengers will expand due to the arrival of four new foreign low-cost carriers: SpiceJet (India), Eastar Jet and T’way Air (South Korea), ThayAirAsia (Thailand)," the minister noted.

Marat Karabaev also added that in 2023, Kazakh Airlines transported 13.3 million people. In 2024, this number grew by 11 percent, reaching 14.7 million passengers. A whopping 29.7 million people were served at airports in total, which is 14 percent more than in 2023 (26.1 million).

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is expanding its network to China with a new flight to Guangzhou, which will start on March 30, 2025.