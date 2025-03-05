Tajikistan, Russia discuss strengthening trade of agricultural products

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 5. The Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and the Minister of Agriculture of Russia, Oksana Lut, held a joint meeting of the agricultural ministries of both countries, Trend reports.

In the course of the event, the sides discussed the progress of the implementation of the Roadmap for 2023-2025 between the Ministries of Agriculture of Tajikistan and Russia.

One of the key topics was the strengthening of bilateral trade in agricultural and food products, including the import of elite seed varieties for crops, the export of fish (including trout), and the import of sugar beet and fodder beet seeds.

Furthermore, the ministers addressed the development of cooperation in veterinary and phytosanitary control, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a stable phytosanitary and epizootic situation in both countries. They also discussed the timely exchange of information on the emergence of transboundary infectious diseases.

The meeting further explored collaboration in the areas of breeding and seed production, improving the qualification of seed industry representatives through training at higher educational institutions in Russia, and cooperation on irrigation systems. The sides also considered joint research on the existing infrastructure of the irrigation complex and the possibility of conducting studies on the reconstruction of water supply facilities.

During the ministerial meeting, the sides emphasized the strong commitment of both countries to strengthen ties in agriculture and promote mutual growth in this sector.