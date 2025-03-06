Uzbekistan notes growth in metallurgical industry output

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. The output of Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry totaled 14.1 trillion soums ($1.09 billion) in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's statistics agency showed that this sum rose by 35.5 percent year-on-year, amounting to 10.4 trillion soums, or $806.9 million, in January 2024.

The proportion of the metallurgical sector within the manufacturing landscape constituted 32 percent.

At the same time, the volume of other non-metallic products reached 1.8 trillion soums ($139.6 million) in the mentioned period. Compared to the same period of 2023, this volume increased by 38.4 percent (1.3 trillion soums, or $100.8 million in January 2024).

The share of other non-metallic mineral products in the structure of the manufacturing industry amounted to 4.3 percent.

Another news is that Uzbekistan's mining and metallurgical complexes are preparing to issue eurobonds in 2025.

The Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) is planning to issue eurobonds worth $1 billion, aimed at financing its significant expansion projects. Similarly, the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex will issue eurobonds valued at $500 million, strengthening its capacity within the mining sector.