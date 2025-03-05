Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 5 March 2025 18:05 (UTC +04:00)
Today is an important day in the history of Türkiye-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood - President Ilham Aliyev

ANKARA, Türkiye, March 5. Today is an important day in the history of Türkiye-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood. The opening of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is being celebrated, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link, Trend reports.

The head of state further remarked, “As mentioned here, one and a half years ago, together with the esteemed President, we laid the foundation stone of this gas pipeline in Nakhchivan, and today, we are participating in this beautiful event.”

