Azerbaijani oil price takes nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased on March 4 by $2.33 (three percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.35 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light dropped by $2.35 (3.16 percent) to $72.08 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $2.33 (four percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.43 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $2.13 (2.88 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $71.79 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for March 5 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

