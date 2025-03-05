Azerbaijani diaspora addresses letter on Khojaly genocide to MPs and Foreign Office of UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A letter on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was sent to 650 members of the country's parliament and Foreign Office at the initiative of the chairwoman of British Azerbaijanis Society Farida Panahova on behalf of the society, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The letter provides detailed information about the genocide committed in Khojaly on the night of February 25–26, 1992, and calls on the international community and the UK parliament to recognize this genocide.

Furthermore, it emphasizes that the Khojaly tragedy has entered history as one of the most horrific genocides of the 20th century. As a result of the massacre carried out by Armenian armed forces, 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people, were mercilessly killed, 1,275 people were taken captive, and the fate of 150 is still unknown.

In the letter, the British Azerbaijanis Society calls on the international community, particularly the UK parliament, to recognize the Khojaly genocide and declare February 26 as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Khojaly.

The letter notes that the British Azerbaijanis Society will continue its efforts to gain recognition for the Khojaly genocide and to promote Azerbaijan's position on the international stage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel