Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline adds new dimension to Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy ties - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline represents a new gateway in the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"With the participation of the heads of state, another historically significant project symbolizing the eternal friendship, brotherhood, and unbreakable unity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye—the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline—was launched today.

The Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline represents a new gateway in the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, passing through Nakhchivan. This pipeline, which will transport up to 730 million cubic meters of gas annually from Iğdır to Nakhchivan, will further enhance Nakhchivan's energy security," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel