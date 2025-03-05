Qatar, Turkmenistan pool synergy to foster business ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. The Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Qatar met and discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations in Doha, Trend reports, citing the Qatar Chamber.

The delegation, including representatives of ten Turkmen companies operating in sectors such as food processing, greenhouses, agriculture, fertilizers, livestock, and consulting, was welcomed by Ali Saeed Bu Sharbak al-Mansouri, acting general manager of Qatar Chamber.

Al-Mansouri highlighted the strong ties between the two countries and the mutual desire of their business communities to expand trade. He noted that both countries offer attractive investment climates for establishing strategic trade partnerships. He also reaffirmed the Qatar Chamber’s commitment to supporting Turkmen companies seeking to invest in Qatar by providing market insights and investment opportunities.

The Turkmen delegation, led by Kemal Kutlyyev, Head of Foreign Economic Analytics and Information at the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and activate the memo signed between the two chambers to support the private sector.

Furthermore, the Turkmen delegation expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Qatari side and export Turkmen products to the Qatari market, ensuring the highest quality standards at competitive prices.

Meanwhile, agreements inked in 2022 and projects for 2023-2024 indicate deepening economic ties between Turkmenistan and Qatar. Both countries are working to expand trade and investment, especially in agriculture and construction, with a focus on infrastructure development.