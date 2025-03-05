Tajikistan spotlights number of South Korea-backed projects in transport sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 5. Tajikistan and South Korea are currently implementing four major and minor projects in the transport sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim and the newly appointed director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Kang Soonghoon, and his deputy, Lee Changwon.

The minister highlighted one of the key projects: a feasibility study for the construction of the Jaloliddin Balkhi district to Nizhny Panj railway, which was initiated with the support of KOICA. The implementation of this project officially began on January 14, 2025.

Kang Seounghun thanked the Tajik minister for promoting bilateral cooperation in the transport sector and emphasized KOICA’s commitment to advancing the project, which he described as "strategically important for both Tajikistan and the region."

The officials added that the successful completion of the project could boost regional trade through Tajikistan. Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a training and certification center in Dushanbe for specialists such as engineers, train operators, conductors, and maintenance workers. The minister expressed support for this initiative.

The primary goal of the KOICA is to enhance Korea's involvement in grant aid and technical cooperation initiatives aimed at developing countries. Founded in 1991, the agency is based in Seoul.