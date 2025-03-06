Kazakhstan reveals plans to enhance oil, gas output with new projects in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. Kazakhstan aims to produce 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate in 2025, said Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev during a government meeting, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted that the target for 2025 marks a 9.7% increase compared to the previous year. The primary growth is expected to come from the future expansion of the Tengiz field, with the project's launch slated for the second quarter of 2025. Investments in the expansion are expected to total around $533 million this year.

"Work continues on the installation of the sixth compressor for the reverse gas injection system at the Karachaganak field, which will maintain production levels at 11-12 million tons per year. Investments in 2025 are expected to reach approximately $144 million," Satkaliyev added.

In addition, work continues on the Kalamskas-Sea and Khazar projects.