Türkiye and Azerbaijan seek peace and cooperation in region - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Türkiye and Azerbaijan commit to peace and cooperation in the region, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"I was very pleased to host my brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in Türkiye. We are making significant progress in all areas of our brotherly relations, embodied in the motto "One Nation, Two States," he wrote on his page on X.

Erdogan highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, including defense, trade, and particularly energy, where numerous joint projects have been successfully implemented.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan stand for peace, security and prosperity. We strive for peace in our region, cooperation and joint development," the president added.

He reiterated his hope that both countries will continue to work together on projects that promote peace and prosperity in the region.