Azerbaijani women have always been moral pillar of our society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani women have always been the moral pillar of our society, living with noble ideals. Our beautiful and kind-hearted mothers played an invaluable role in preserving our centuries-old cultural and spiritual treasures. With their strong will, patriotism, and dedication, they have left an indelible mark on the history of our nation's struggles, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to women on the occasion of March 8—International Women’s Day, Trend reports.

"The fact that Azerbaijani women gained the right to vote and stand for election earlier than women in many leading countries of the world stands out as a significant milestone in our modern history. Their pioneering steps in the most diverse fields of culture, science, education, and healthcare among the women of the Muslim East are a testament to their exceptional creative potential. It is commendable that our modern young women respect these traditions, diligently uphold the principle of generational moral inheritance, and successfully continue the path of their enlightened and intellectual predecessors.

Over the past period, our women, who actively participated in the process of national state-building and worked diligently in all fields, have made significant and effective contributions to strengthening the power of our homeland and improving the welfare of our people. They have achieved important successes in social, economic, and cultural development.

Women in Azerbaijan, who demonstrate deep loyalty to our sacred family values, hold great influence in the public life of our country. I am confident that they will continue to dedicate their efforts to raising the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and national ideals and will further enrich our social and moral environment with new contributions," the president stated.

