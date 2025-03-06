France seeks discussion on deploying European military contingent in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. France plans to discuss the potential deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron in his video address to the nation, Trend reports.

He stated that Paris will bring together the chiefs of staff from several countries for talks.

"We need to take steps to ensure the security of France, Europe, and Ukraine, first and foremost. All peace initiatives are moving in the right direction, and I support them. We must continue to assist the Ukrainians until they can reach a lasting peace with Russia," he said.