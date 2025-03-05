Turkmenistan fosters robust job growth owing to audacious infrastructure initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection plans to create more than 3,000 jobs in the public sector through the construction of modern and reconstruction of existing enterprises, Trend reports.

According to the information, the focus will be on creating new, productive, and competitive jobs.

The ministry plans to take measures in 2025 aimed at optimizing labor resources, improving employment for citizens, and providing services for job seekers and employment.

The ministry underlines that this year considerable attention will also be paid to attracting the economically active population to pension insurance, modernizing the system of pension provision and social payments, as well as preparing proposals to improve social services for citizens who need assistance.