Azerbaijani companies pose Middle Corridor's development backbone - SecGen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan plays a central role in the development of the Middle Corridor (also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR), being one of the most active participants in this international transportation route, Gaidar Abdikerimov, General Secretary of the TITR International Association, said in an interview with Trend.

Abdikerimov highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts while speaking on the sidelines of the TITR summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"Since Azerbaijani transport businesses are among the active participants of this international transport route and have contributed significantly to its development to date, they play a crucial role in maintaining the security of the Middle Corridor," he said.

He also articulated that the primary objective of the pathway is to optimize service delivery for end-users.

"The demand for the corridor rises in tandem with the volume of transportation. This increases the demand for the route's capacity, which is crucial for resolving new issues," Abdikerimov added.

To note, Baku hosted the General Assembly of the International Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route on March 4. Delegations from ten countries participated in the event, including leaders of the railway administrations from the member countries and representatives of transportation and logistics companies.

The event concluded with a signing ceremony of agreements on the organization of feeder connections between the Caspian Sea ports and ensuring the loading of feeder vessels.

