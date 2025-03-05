Turkmenistan's drive for business dev't gains steam in talks with US firms

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. Turkmenistan and the US aim to expand economic cooperation and develop business initiatives between the two countries, Trend reports.

This was discussed during the meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the US, Meret Orazov, the Executive Director of the USTBC, Eric Stewart, and representatives of leading American companies.

The companies included Boeing, John Deere, Case New Holland, Palo Alto, Climate Compass, ExxonMobil, Oxbow, Sig Sauer, and Coca-Cola.

Ambassador Orazov emphasized the embassy’s commitment to actively supporting collaboration between American companies and Turkmenistan, highlighting the importance of exploring new partnership opportunities.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and achieving mutual business success.

Moreover, the discussion covered upcoming events aimed at further enhancing diplomatic dialogue and cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, on December 16, 2024, the Turkmen-American Business Forum was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The U.S. and Turkmenistan are expanding cooperation in energy, trade, and business, with trade reaching around $400 million in 2023. Both countries aim to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, focusing on mutual interests and investment opportunities.