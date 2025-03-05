Azerbaijan's 'digital.login' system tallies connected information set-ups for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The reach and user base of Azerbaijan's unified "digital.login" system have really taken off, with over 160 information systems now plugged into the platform in 2024, Trend reports.

Data obtained by Trend from the Innovation and Digital Development Agency's report for 2024 indicates that over 7 million operations are carried out monthly within the "digital.login" system, reflecting the dynamics of digital government development.

The number of operations has increased by 380 percent compared to 2020, by 364 percent compared to 2021, by 221 percent compared to 2022, and by 143 percent compared to 2023. The number of users has grown by 147 percent compared to 2020, by 82 percent compared to 2021, by 59 percent compared to 2022, and by 32 percent compared to 2023. At present, the platform boasts a user base exceeding 4 million active participants.

