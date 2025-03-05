Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan announces launch timing of Industry 4.0 Center

Economy Materials 5 March 2025 11:40 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Industry 4.0 Center will start operating this year, the Executive Director of the Analysis and Coordination Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy Fariz Jafarov said during a press conference on the center's performance in 2024 and the planned directions for 2025, Trend reports.

He mentioned that technology companies will present their products at the center.

''Solutions related to artificial intelligence and others for the industry will be reflected.

At the same time, in terms of the development of the digital economy, we plan to take 650 companies through the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program by 2030.

We'll support these technologies in ensuring their accessibility," he added.

