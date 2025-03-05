Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline to meet Nakhchivan’s gas needs for decades – Turkish President

ANKARA, Türkiye, March 5. The Iğdır-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline will strengthen our previous strategic energy initiatives and serve as a symbol of our shared future with Nakhchivan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the pipeline, Trend reports.

“This 80-kilometer pipeline, constructed by BOTAŞ and capable of transporting up to 2 million cubic meters of gas daily, will fulfill Nakhchivan's natural gas needs for at least 30 years. Through this project, my brother and I are ensuring the long-term energy security of Nakhchivan and contributing to the well-being of our nations," Erdogan said

