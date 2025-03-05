Azerbaijan reveals countrywide pie of East Zangezur and Karabakh's water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The water resources of the rivers in Azerbaijan's East Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions, with a volume of 2.35 billion m³, account for 24 percent of the country’s internal water resources, representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) Rafiq Verdiyev said during a press conference today, Trend reports.

According to him, making the most of the regions' water resources is crucial in tackling the nationwide water deficit issue.

He also pointed out that the Shirvan and Karabakh irrigation canals, which spring from the Mingachevir reservoir, are getting a facelift.

"Additionally, work is being carried out to reconstruct 20 irrigation canals, one hydropower plant, and one collector. At the same time, in the context of limited water resources and increasing demand, water-saving technologies are being implemented across all sectors, and the treatment and reuse of wastewater has been expanded.

Moreover, a pilot project is being implemented in the country for the production of drinking water through desalination of seawater," he added.

