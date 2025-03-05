Azerbaijan, UAE debate exciting new frontiers for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation on March 4, 2025, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the work carried out within the framework of strategic partnership between the two countries, prospects for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues.

The ministers emphasized their confidence that cooperation in various areas, including political, economic, trade, energy, tourism, and others, will further develop in 2025.

Furthermore, the ministers also exchanged views on cooperation in other international platforms and discussed the situation in the Middle East.

The parties also extended their congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, conveying their warmest wishes and best regards.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel