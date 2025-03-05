Azerbaijan exempts import of electric-run trucks from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has waived customs duties on the importation of electric trucks, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, vehicles outfitted exclusively with electric propulsion systems and manufactured within the last triennium will be granted a waiver on import tariffs until the commencement of the year 2028.

The prevailing customs tax rate in the country is five percent.

