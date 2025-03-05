C4IR teams up with Apple to run authorized training center in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) collaborated with Apple to establish an "Apple Authorized Training Center" in Azerbaijan, said Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the C4IR under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference detailing the center’s plans for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, Jafarov noted that the country's one initiative includes a partnership with Esri, a global leader in geographic information systems (GIS). This collaboration focuses on the "ArcGIS for Student Use" program, providing students with access to GIS software, data, and training to enrich their educational experience.

Moreover, Azerbaijan joined forces with Binance, a prominent entity in blockchain, Web3, cryptography, and cryptocurrency sectors. This partnership aims to launch the "Binance Academy," an educational platform designed to offer comprehensive training in these cutting-edge technologies.

He added that various training sessions will be conducted as part of these initiatives, aimed at fostering the development of skilled local specialists and trainers.

"The training center is expected to begin operations this year.

Moreover, C4IR will expand its international cooperation in 2024 through its partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF). This collaboration focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), urban transformation, digital trade, and energy transition. As one of the 23 global centers of WEF, C4IR has participated as a partner in 18 projects within these fields. Steps have also been taken to promote green technologies and sustainable development. Under the "AI Solutions in Energy" project, 40 solution concepts have been developed with local partners, focusing on increasing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in office buildings and enterprises. A pilot project applying AI to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints has been launched, with joint reports on its progress published on the WEF platform," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel