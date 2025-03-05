Ashgabat to roll out red carpet for pivotal Turkmenistan-EU meetings in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with newly appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais to discuss joint events planned for 2025, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Diplomats discussed prospective initiatives and formats of cooperation aimed at advancing Turkmen-European relations. The parties also addressed political and diplomatic engagement, emphasizing the importance of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee, the Interparliamentary Dialogue, and the Human Rights Dialogue.

Special attention was given to partnerships in the fields of energy, transportation, environmental protection, and the development of renewable energy sources. The meeting also explored prospects for trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration with EU financial institutions.

In 2025, Ashgabat will host several major international events focused on the further development of political and economic ties with the European Union. These include the next Interparliamentary Dialogue meeting, the 20th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting between Central Asia and the EU, and a visit by the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, to Turkmenistan.

In general, trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the European Union exceeded €1.5 billion from January to October 2023, marking an 84 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. As both sides continue to expand cooperation across various sectors, the future of Turkmenistan-EU relations appears increasingly strong.

