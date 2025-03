Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ANKARA, Türkiye, March 5. At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ankara for a working visit on March 5, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged at Ankara Esenboğa Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President. The head of state was welcomed by Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and other officials.

Will be updated