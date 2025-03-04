Estonian company evaluating co-op opportunities for solar panels in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Estonian SAI Recruitment company is evaluating cooperation opportunities with any company that can install solar panels and fiber-optic cables in Azerbaijan, the representative of the company, Evald Girsi, told Trend.

He first talked about the direction of their company.

"We provide solar panels and fiber-optic cable products. We have been operating in the Baltic countries, as well as in the German market, for more than five years. More than 200 employees work in our company," Girsi said.

Afterward, the representative of the foreign company emphasized that they are considering cooperation opportunities with any company that can install solar panels and fiber-optic cables in Azerbaijan.

"In general, we are looking for a company that can implement the products we offer in Azerbaijan. We need companies working onshore and offshore for cooperation in Azerbaijan," he added.

