Turkmen gas swap to Türkiye via Iran officially kicks off - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The swap of Turkmen gas through Iran to Türkiye has officially begun as of March 4, Iran’s Minister of Oil Mohsen Paknejad told reporters,Trend reports.

According to Paknejad, the implementation of the agreement for swapping Turkmen gas via Iran to Türkiye began due to the efforts of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and other relevant institutions.

The Minister explained that under the terms of the agreement, Iran receives the same volume of gas from Turkmenistan in the country’s northeast and delivers it to Türkiye in the west. This deal holds significant importance in the context of Iran’s agreements with neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Paknejad further articulated that the gas swap initiative is poised to enhance Iran’s bilateral dynamics, particularly in the areas of gas and oil products trade.

