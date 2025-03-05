Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan brings employment prospects to Lachin at upcoming job fair

Society Materials 5 March 2025 17:06 (UTC +04:00)
Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The State Employment Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, jointly with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), will hold a job fair in the Lachin district, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to information, the job fair will take place on March 7 from 11:00 to 13:00 (GMT +4) at the administrative building of the Lachin District Department of Employment Service of East Zangezur Regional Branch of the agency (Lachin city, Heydar Aliyev street, 138).

"The fair will offer more than 110 job vacancies in fields such as flight electrical and lighting systems, communications, airport operation, aviation security services, technological equipment operation and repair, and other types of work at the Lachin International Airport, which will be commissioned this year," the information notes.

