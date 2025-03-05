Hand grenade goes off in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, leaving one with wounds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A detonation of military ordnance transpired on March 5, 2025, at the Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, Trend reports citing reports of the Press Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to reports, Ali Sadigov, a 2002-born native of Aybasanli village in the Fuzuli district, sustained damage to his left hand when the triggering mechanism of a hand grenade detonated in his grasp.

The Khojavend district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

"ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General’s Office once again urge citizens to follow safety regulations, refrain from touching dangerous objects, avoid interfering with them, pay attention to mine danger signs, and refrain from entering unfamiliar areas," the statement reads.

