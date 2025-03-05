We envision our next project with Azerbaijan as power line linking Nakhchivan-Türkiye - minister

ANKARA, Türkiye, March 5. We hope that our next project will be the power transmission line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, the Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar said at the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, Trend reports.

"Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan, plays a crucial role in global oil and natural gas supplies to Europe. God willing, thanks to today’s project, the entire population of Nakhchivan will have their natural gas needs met through Iğdır. We hope that these unbreakable ties between our two countries will grow even stronger through energy connections. We hope that our next project will be a power transmission line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye. I hope we can achieve this together," he said.