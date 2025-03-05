Türkiye, Azerbaijan stand for regional peace, cooperation and prosperity - Erdogan

ANKARA, Türkiye, March 5. Türkiye and Azerbaijan support stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region. Our nations share a common goal – peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan noted that Ankara and Baku have already taken numerous steps towards peace and regional development.

"We have demonstrated our sincerity in practice, and we are determined to continue implementing joint projects aimed at peace and prosperity," the Turkish President assured.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel