Turkish logistics company exits Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Azerbaijani affiliate of the Turkish firm Ader Global Lojistik TIC LTD is winding down, Trend reports, citing the company's own announcement.

A resolution was executed to terminate the legal entity without the conveyance of its rights and obligations to an alternative party on February 25, 2025.

Creditors can submit their claims to the dissolved entity within 60 days at the address: Apt. 139A, Akh. Hasan Aliyev, Nasimi District, Baku, AZ1078, Azerbaijan.

“According to Article 61.7 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the liquidation commission (liquidator) will pay the creditors in the order of priority for claims involving payments of funds,” the statement said.

The entity was formally incorporated in the month of December in the preceding fiscal year. The company’s legal representative is Elnur Zeynalov.

