Kazakhstan, Finland engage in talks to reinforce co-op in transport sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. The Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabaev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland to Kazakhstan, Janne Heiskanen discussed strengthening of cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports.

In the course of the negotiations, special attention was given to issues related to the decarbonization of transport and the implementation of environmentally friendly technologies. The parties expressed mutual interest in developing sustainable transport infrastructure.

Furthermore, the ambassador announced an upcoming visit by a Finnish business delegation to Aktau, where a visit to the ports of Aktau and Kuryk is planned. The purpose of the visit is to explore the region's logistics potential and seek opportunities for further cooperation in maritime transportation.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to strengthen the partnership and continue the constructive dialogue on key transport development issues.

Kazakhstan and Finland are members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The Embassy of Kazakhstan has been operating in Helsinki since March 2012, and the Embassy of Finland has been in Astana since March 3, 2010.