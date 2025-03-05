Future capacity expansion planned for Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline - minister

ANKARA, Türkiye, March 5. There is potential to expand the capacity of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline in the future, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov said at the inauguration ceremony for the pipeline, Trend reports.

"This is a very significant event. This project diversifies energy supplies to Nakhchivan. It will contribute to the well-being of the population. In the future, there is the possibility of expanding its capacity. It is of great importance to the region," he noted.

He stated that this project will play a key role in the region's development in the future.