EU voices alarm over Iran's increased production of highly enriched uranium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The European Union expressed deep concern over the alarming expansion of Iran's nuclear program during the latest IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Trend reports.

The EU emphasized that Iran has significantly deviated from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has gained irreversible nuclear knowledge.

The EU highlighted Iran’s increased production and accumulation of highly enriched uranium, as well as its expansion of nuclear enrichment capabilities. This includes the installation of thousands of advanced centrifuges, leading to a sharp increase in material enriched to 60%, which is now being produced at an unprecedented rate—showing a 50% increase in the reporting period. The EU pointed out that Iran has accumulated over six significant quantities of 60% enriched uranium, with one significant quantity being produced every month. These actions, the EU warned, carry significant proliferation risks and raise concerns about Iran's intentions, as there is no credible civilian justification for such activities.

"We remain concerned by statements made by Iranian officials regarding Iran’s capacity to assemble a nuclear weapon," the EU said.

The EU also raised concerns about Iran's failure to implement its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA.

"For the past four years, the IAEA has been unable to conduct several key verification and monitoring activities. Iran's decision to remove all JCPOA-related surveillance and monitoring equipment has further complicated the situation, resulting in the agency's loss of continuity of knowledge and its inability to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program," the EU noted.