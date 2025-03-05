Uzbekistan, Georgia stress Middle Corridor’s strategic role linking East and West

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan and Georgia emphasize the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor (also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR) as a key route linking East and West, Trend reports.

According to information, this was announced during a meeting between Georgian FM Maia Panjikidze and Uzbekistan's FM Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The ministers confirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation in transport and logistics, aiming to improve the efficiency and capacity of the corridor. The sides also highlighted the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Uzbekistan as a key platform for advancing joint projects.

Besides trade and transport infrastructure issues, the ministers discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in education, culture, and tourism, and exchanged views on regional security matters.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations between Georgia and Uzbekistan.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) is an international transport corridor that runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and onwards to Türkiye and European countries. The route is also part of the international "Belt and Road" initiative, which aims to revive the Great Silk Road in modern times.

Multilateral, multimodal transportation infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

