Turkmenistan highlights key areas for deepening cooperation with Spain

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. Turkmenistan and Spain pay special attention to expanding partnership opportunities in agriculture, water management, transport, and educational projects, including the study of the Spanish language, the statement of Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, received the credentials from the newly appointed Spanish Ambassador Ricardo Martinez Vasquez yesterday. She congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and discussed Turkmenistan’s foreign policy principles, which include positive neutrality, peace, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The sides expressed their hopes for the continued growth of relations between Turkmenistan and Spain.

Ambassador Vazquez, who was visiting Moscow, arrived in Ashgabat with a business delegation. He met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, where discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the Spanish delegation's visit program includes meetings with leaders from around ten ministries and departments in Turkmenistan. The delegation comprises representatives from 18 major Spanish companies, including Talgo, INDRA, and AGRAGEX.

Turkmenistan and Spain are expanding their cooperation, especially in agriculture, infrastructure, and high technology, despite the small total volume of trade.