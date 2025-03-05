Iran asserts vital need to adhere with JCPOA for nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Iran stresses the importance of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concerning its nuclear program, said Mohsen Naziri Asl, the represantative of Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN Office at Geneva(UNOG), Trend reports.

Adressing the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors on “Monitoring Iran under UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” Naziri Asl emphasized that with the approaching final day for the JCPOA, all efforts must focus on implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"Iran urges all countries to fully implement the provisions and timeline outlined in Resolution 2231," he stated.

He further noted that the member countries of the JCPOA can take significant steps toward a peaceful resolution by fulfilling their obligations under the agreement. He stressed that the pressure tactics pursued by some parties have not yielded results and are likely to have counterproductive effects.

The Iranian official confirmed that Iran is prepared to halt the legitimate actions it has taken under the JCPOA, provided that the United States, the three European countries, and the European Union stop their sanctions and restrictive measures effectively and in a verifiable manner, and that all parties to the agreement begin fulfilling their obligations comprehensively.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

