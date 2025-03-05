Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to enhance tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 5. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) and the Tourism Development Support Fund of Kyrgyzstan have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of the tourism sector, Trend reports.

This agreement will allow both organizations to combine efforts in attracting investments and implementing projects in the fields of mountain, wellness, and ecotourism.

Upcoming plans include the construction of modern ski resorts, the modernization of sanatoriums and resort facilities, the creation of spa resorts, and the development of ecotourism routes. These initiatives are expected to increase Kyrgyzstan’s appeal to tourists from around the world.

According to the Chairman of the RKDF, Artem Novikov, the fund strongly supports all initiatives aimed at developing mountain tourism in Kyrgyzstan.

"To date, we have implemented 221 projects in the tourism sector, amounting to $61 million. We are ready to provide the Tourism Fund with consulting, legal, and other services—from project selection and discussions with investors to financial modeling and risk assessment," he said.

The President of the Tourism Fund, Kylychbek Rysaliev, emphasized that the strategic objectives of the partnership include attracting investments, improving the quality of tourism services, and implementing international infrastructure projects.

The agreement provides for active collaboration between the parties in forming the investment portfolio, conducting preliminary assessments, developing technical and economic justifications, and structuring project proposals. Additionally, the parties will work together on project implementation, including coordination with government agencies and marketing promotion.

