Israeli television spotlights Khojaly genocide perpetrated by Armenians

Roman Gurevich, the executive director of the Israeli-based company "R-A-G Esegim – Gurevich Communications", a famous political analyst, gave extensive information about the Khojaly genocide on a news broadcast of the well-known Israeli Channel 9

Meanwhile, it was noted that in his speech, Roman Gurevich compared the tragedy of the Hamas terrorist organization's attack on civilians in southern Israel, which resulted in the killing, wounding, and capture of hundreds of civilians, with the Khojaly genocide.

He noted that on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military units attacked the city of Khojaly and killed hundreds of people with unprecedented cruelty.

The political analyst added that both countries have gone through difficult and severe trials, and these will forever be etched in the memory of both the Jewish and Azerbaijani people.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

