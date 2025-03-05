Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on energy digitalization and industrial safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The "Digitalization, Industrial Safety, and Procurement in the Energy Sector" international conference has taken place under the organization of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Baku, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The event participants paid tribute to the bright memory of the modern Azerbaijani state founder, the author of the country's new energy strategy, National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and laid flowers at his tomb.

Besides, the participants, having visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the graves of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The conference featured speeches by the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khasenov, CEO of Tatneft Nail Maganov, and Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Bahodirjon Sidikov.

The speeches followed with a signing ceremony of four-party and bilateral documents between the mentioned companies.

Besides, the conference featured panel discussions on topics such as "Development and implementation of new standards in the oil and gas industry", "Modern approaches to emergency response and the importance of joint response teams", "Consortium of open digital solutions for the oil and gas industry - a unified engineering environment", and "Principles, stages of implementation, and benefits of joint procurement activities".

A robust dialogue of perspectives transpired throughout the deliberations.



The event culminated in the capture of a commemorative photographs.

