Türkiye approves innovative natural gas deal with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Turkish government has approved an important document on cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the natural gas sector, Trend reports.

The point is about a Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the Field of Natural Gas.

The aforementioned document was previously approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 8, 2024.

This agreement will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the energy sector, and will make a significant contribution to the energy security of both countries and the energy supply of Europe.

