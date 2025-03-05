Trump receives letter from Zelensky with statement about readiness for negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. US President Donald Trump said that he received a letter from Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, in which he stated his readiness for negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Trend reports.

"I received an important letter from Ukrainian President Zelensky today. The letter states that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring long-term peace closer," he said, speaking to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress with a speech on the situation in the country, priority areas of domestic and foreign policy.

The letter also indicates, the American leader added, that Zelensky and his team "are ready to work under the strong leadership" of Trump to achieve long-term peace.

Zelensky also stated in his message that Ukraine is ready to sign a deal on resources at any time.

"As for the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time convenient for us. I appreciate that he sent this letter. I received it just recently," Trump said.