Georgia attaches special importance to development of Middle Corridor - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized the importance of economic cooperation between Georgia and Uzbekistan during his meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, Trend reports.

According to the information, the prime minister noted that government representatives from both countries had held productive meetings over the past two days on various aspects of economic cooperation.

He also stressed the importance of further developing the existing relations between the two countries and expanding collaboration in various fields in the future.

Furthermore, the prime minister underscored that the reforms and development processes in Uzbekistan have had a significant impact on Georgia, pointing out that the Georgian government places special importance on the development of the Middle Corridor, and cooperation between the two countries in this direction can be effective.

"The expansion of trade relations and investment opportunities between the two countries is crucial. Uzbekistan's investment environment could be attractive to Georgian entrepreneurs, while Georgia also offers interesting opportunities for potential investors," the prime minister added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional North and South corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then continues through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor provides a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

