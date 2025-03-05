Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Irish global tech giant registers for VAT in Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 5 March 2025 16:29 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: State Tax Service

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd has been electronically registered for tax purposes in Azerbaijan's State Tax Service (STS) Portal, Trend reports via the service.

The registration of Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd for VAT purposes in the Republic of Azerbaijan has come into effect as of March 1, 2025. Following Articles 33.8-1 and 169.8 of the Tax Code, from that date, VAT will not be calculated by banks on payments made by individuals for services provided by the company.

Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd is a globally recognized company specializing in graphic design, multimedia content, document management, and software solutions. The company, registered in Ireland, offers digital creativity and business solutions to users worldwide through products such as "Adobe Creative Cloud," "Adobe Acrobat," "Adobe Photoshop," and other software.

To note, Apple Distribution International Ltd was also electronically registered for VAT purposes in Azerbaijan last year. The STS is taking the necessary steps to ensure the continuity of this process. These actions are crucial for expanding the tax base for electronic services, improving tax administration, and fostering a fair competitive environment.

