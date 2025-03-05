Irish global tech giant registers for VAT in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd has been electronically registered for tax purposes in Azerbaijan's State Tax Service (STS) Portal, Trend reports via the service.

The registration of Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd for VAT purposes in the Republic of Azerbaijan has come into effect as of March 1, 2025. Following Articles 33.8-1 and 169.8 of the Tax Code, from that date, VAT will not be calculated by banks on payments made by individuals for services provided by the company.