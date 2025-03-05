Irish global tech giant registers for VAT in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Adobe System
Software Ireland Ltd has been electronically registered for tax
purposes in Azerbaijan's State Tax Service (STS) Portal, Trend reports via the
service.
The registration of Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd for VAT
purposes in the Republic of Azerbaijan has come into effect as of
March 1, 2025. Following Articles 33.8-1 and 169.8 of the Tax Code,
from that date, VAT will not be calculated by banks on payments
made by individuals for services provided by the company.
Adobe System Software Ireland Ltd is a globally recognized
company specializing in graphic design, multimedia content,
document management, and software solutions. The company,
registered in Ireland, offers digital creativity and business
solutions to users worldwide through products such as "Adobe
Creative Cloud," "Adobe Acrobat," "Adobe Photoshop," and other
software.
To note, Apple Distribution International Ltd was also
electronically registered for VAT purposes in Azerbaijan last year.
The STS is taking the necessary steps to ensure the continuity of
this process. These actions are crucial for expanding the tax base
for electronic services, improving tax administration, and
fostering a fair competitive environment.
