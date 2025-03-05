Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan’s MENR teams on-site following Baku oil refinery fire

Society Materials 5 March 2025 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s MENR teams on-site following Baku oil refinery fire
Photo: Video screenshot

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Specialists from the Environmental Monitoring Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) have headed to the area to conduct monitoring and measurement work in the atmospheric air related to the fire that broke out at the oil refinery located in the Nizami district of Baku, a source in the ministry told Trend.

Previously, the hotline “112” of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire at an oil refinery located in Nizami district of Baku, and the forces of the State Fire Service of the Ministry were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more