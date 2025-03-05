Get more benefits for payments with Birbank cards on Umico.az

Payments made by Birbank Umico, Birbank Umico Premium, Birbank Cashback, and Birbank Star cards on Umico.az now bring even better benefits. Customers making one-time payments with these Birbank cards can now enjoy extra cashback and bonuses on every purchase.

To take advantage of this offer, simply select the “Shopping on Umico.az: beauty, electronics, etc.” category in the Birbank mobile app. This exclusive offer applies to one-time payments and lets customers earn 10% or 15% in bonuses, depending on their individual eligibility. These bonuses will be credited as either cashback or Umico bonuses, based on the category selected.

For more details, visit: http://www.kbl.az/umctg

Throughout March, customers who select the “Shopping on Umico.az: beauty, electronics, etc.” bonus category in the Birbank app can collect bonuses by making holiday and gift purchases on Umico.az with their Birbank cards. The bonuses earned can be used for future shopping on Umico.az, redeemed at a wide network of partner merchants, or spent on utility, mobile, and other payments via the Birbank and m10 apps. You can also use your bonus balance for shopping with partner merchants!