Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline: new chapter in Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is deeply rooted in history and culture, built on mutual respect and cooperation across various sectors, including politics, economics, and energy. Over the years, these ties have strengthened and reached a new level, thanks to a number of key strategic projects, one of the most important being the new Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on December 15, 2020, marked a significant step in advancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, a project entrusted to Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and Türkiye's BOTAŞ, is a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring the energy independence of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Previously, Nakhchivan largely relied on gas supplies from Iran, but the new infrastructure will diversify sources of supply. The Turkish company TPAO handled the construction of communication lines and other preparatory work, which was completed in June 2021. This was a critical stage in the project, and on September 25, 2023, an official groundbreaking ceremony took place, attended by the leaders of both countries – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a joint press conference following the ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of the project for bilateral relations with Türkiye: "The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is an important event in the history of our fraternal relations. It will give a new impetus to our relations and largely ensure the energy security of Nakhchivan".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also highlighted the strategic importance of Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, noting its crucial role throughout history.

"Today, Nakhchivan has great potential in terms of economy, transport and energy lines. Together with the creation of regional transport lines, we will have the opportunity to fully unlock this potential. <...> The Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project, which we laid the foundation of a little while ago, will further deepen our partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of energy and also contribute to European energy security," he stated.

The new gas pipeline, expected to go live today, will provide Nakhchivan with its own Azerbaijani gas, reducing the region's reliance on third countries and further strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. It will also foster the development of energy cooperation on a larger scale, from bilateral relations to broader integration within major international energy projects.

The pipeline stretches 97.5 kilometers from the Turkish city of Igdir to the Sadarak district in Azerbaijan, with 80 kilometers in Türkiye and 17.5 kilometers in Azerbaijan. It will transport 2 million cubic meters of gas per day, or 730 million cubic meters annually, fully meeting Nakhchivan's current natural gas needs. In the future, the pipeline's capacity can be more than doubled, providing additional opportunities for the region's growth.

The Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline project was included in the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," adopted on June 5, 2023. Moreover, its funding was secured through Azerbaijan's state budget, in line with a Presidential decree from Ilham Aliyev on February 10, 2022.

The pipeline’s construction is part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to solidify its role in the international energy system. In addition to major export routes such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and TANAP gas pipelines, this new project adds to the infrastructure supporting regional energy stability.

Once operational, the pipeline will not only boost Nakhchivan's energy security but also create new conditions for its socio-economic development. A more reliable energy supply will pave the way for new investment projects, attract business, and improve living conditions for the population.

In conclusion, the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline is not just an infrastructure project; it represents the strengthening of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, aimed at long-term development and stability in the region. The collaborative efforts of both countries to bring this project to life open up new possibilities for the growth of energy and economic cooperation, contributing to the overall stability and prosperity of the region.