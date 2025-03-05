Uzbekistan records stable inflation rate in February

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan's consumer price index (CPI) for goods and services in February 2025 reached 100.5 percent.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that for the first two months of 2025, the CPI stood at 100.5 percent for goods and 100.8 percent for services.

Year-over-year, the CPI for goods in February 2025 stood at 101.1, while the CPI for services equaled 101.9 percent over the same period last year.

Specific categories showed the following changes compared to February 2024: food products increased by 10.5 percent, non-food items by 101.4 percent, and paid services by 113.4 percent. In February 2025, the price indices for goods included 170 units for food products, 250 units for non-food items, and 90 units for paid services, all measured against a base period.

Over the past five years, the CPI for goods ranged from 100.32 percent in 2025 to 100.64 percent in 2021, and for services, it ranged from 108.35 percent in 2024 to 112.23 percent in 2023.